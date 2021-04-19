Advertisement

Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset(WSAW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Brookings, S.D. (KEVN) - A man is dead after a hunting accident.

Mark Steinborn, 62, of Sioux Falls, was turkey hunting near White the morning of April 16 with his 29 year old son, Gabriel Steinborn, also of Sioux Falls.

According to a statement released by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the elder Steinborn was accidentally shot by his son with an arrow. First responders tried to save Mark, but were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation.

