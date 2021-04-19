Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son

Brookings, S.D. (KEVN) - A man is dead after a hunting accident.

Mark Steinborn, 62, of Sioux Falls, was turkey hunting near White the morning of April 16 with his 29 year old son, Gabriel Steinborn, also of Sioux Falls.

According to a statement released by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the elder Steinborn was accidentally shot by his son with an arrow. First responders tried to save Mark, but were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation.

