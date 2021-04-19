Advertisement

Looking and Feeling Like Winter Early this Week!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold, snowy weather is in our forecast today, with slushy and slippery road conditions. Allow extra time to reach your destination this morning.

Tuesday will also be cold with a few snow showers likely. Winds will be a bit gusty, producing wind chills in the teens for another day.

Generally warmer weather can be expected the rest of the week and weekend, with just a slight chance of showers in Rapid City Friday.

