Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
Group gathers at the mill.
Group rallies together to make voices heard over sawmill closure
Groups band together with a common message.
Indigenous groups band together to voice a common enemy, missing and murdered relatives
The plains of South Dakota.
Spring months important for moisture in South Dakota
Corporate tax rate would marginally increase
Under Biden infrastructure proposal, corporate tax rate would marginally increase

Latest News

COVID-19 restrictions in businesses.
Details announced for funding directed towards bars and restaurant
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Old Steeple
Former Rapid City exhibit piece to be repurposed for Sturgis Rally
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021 file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is...
Apple signals return of right-wing ‘free speech’ app Parler
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Ex-Texas deputy accused of killing 3 found after manhunt