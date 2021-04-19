Advertisement

6 more deaths and 133 new COVID-19 cases in SD

(KFYR-TV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 133 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,395. 6 new deaths have been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,953.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Custer County reported 3, Fall River and Lawrence counties each reported 2 new cases, and Corson County reported 1 case.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 to 112.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 52.77% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 39.30% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group gathers at the mill.
Group rallies together to make voices heard over sawmill closure
Groups band together with a common message.
Indigenous groups band together to voice a common enemy, missing and murdered relatives
The plains of South Dakota.
Spring months important for moisture in South Dakota
Corporate tax rate would marginally increase
Under Biden infrastructure proposal, corporate tax rate would marginally increase
Noem says no to illegal immigrants in South Dakota

Latest News

A vial with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease is ready at the vaccination...
Vaccine myths abound amid J&J shot pause, South Dakota Dept. of Health says
45282393 - wild south texas rio grande turkey walking to the left at sunset
Turkey-hunting ends in tragedy for father and son
The American Jobs Plan would raise the current corporate tax rate from 20% to 28%.
Under Biden infrastructure proposal, corporate tax rate would marginally increase
Lake Hiddenwood State Park is just a mere months from returning, after many locals and state...
Locals push for reopening of Lake Hiddenwood State Park