Spring months important for moisture in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In March, Governor Kristi Noem declared South Dakota in a state of emergency until June 1st due to severe drought and dangerous fire conditions.

Melissa Smith, a service hydrologist and meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says we had a mild winter for moisture this season.

But with the recent wetness, where is the state at when it comes to the drought deficit?

Smith says across South Dakota we are ranging from moderate to severe drought conditions.

”Across the are we have many locations that are running about three to four inches below average so far for the water year and we begin the water year in October so that count for our snow accumulation season into this rainy season that we are now getting into,” says Smith.

2018 and 2019 were some of our wettest years, but Smith believes we could be transitioning into a longer-lasting dry period.

But right now, South Dakota is in a pivotal time where we need the spring moisture to prevent dry grass.

The recent rain has helped with the top layer of the soil moisture, which will allow grasses to grow this spring, but there is still a concern.

This lack of moisture has impacted everyone, including farmers and ranchers.

With the lack of run-off this spring any stock ponds and dugouts are dry or don’t have good quality water for livestock

”As we get some of the spring moisture like the precipitation we just received. Some of that moisture is going to help us to green up, allow the grasses to grow. But right now we’re still extremely dry, the grasses, it won’t be long before they are dried out again,” says Smith. “We really got to watch all those fire conditions.”

And any lack of moisture from now into the next two months could worsen the drought we are already in.

