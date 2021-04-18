Area parks kick off National Park Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - National Park week is an annual celebration offering opportunities to get outside and explore. With most of the Black Hills looking forward to the summer season, area national parks are getting ready to welcome tourists.

Parks across the country are offering free admission and programs throughout the week to highlight ways everyone can enjoy national parks.

Lennie Ramacher, the Acting Chief of Interpretation at Jewel Cave National Monument, believes National Park Week is an opportunity for people to discover or rediscover the Black Hills.

“Just right here in and around the Black Hills area, there’s several different national park units. Jewel Cave is just one of them. So, it’s a way to invite people back out especially at the cusp of the summer season when people naturally want to get outside and explore around a bit more,” said Ramacher.

Saturday, visitors could build bat houses while learning about the 9 different species of bats that live in Jewel Cave and what kind of homes, they reside in.

Ramacher says because of the pandemic, people are seeing the importance of visiting the outdoor.

“Whether it’s hiking, or just enjoying a picnic, or just watching wildlife and just how important that is and National Parks have played a key role in providing places for people to do that,” said Ramacher

Cave tours are temporarily closed at Jewel Cave due to elevator repairs, but there are multiple ways to get outside and enjoy National Park Week throughout the Black Hills.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.