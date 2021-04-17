Advertisement

The South Dakota DLR is providing job service training virtually

Businesses are looking for employees.
Businesses are looking for employees.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Because of COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is now providing job services virtually, concurrently with face-to-face meetings.

This week, South Dakota saw an above-average amount of open jobs across the state with many businesses in the Black Hills in need of help.

Secretary of the DLR Marcia Hultman says the job service offices can match you with a job with even training for that job and soon the department will be talking with the future of the workforce.

”Next week we have our week of work that’s a great way for employers to connect with high school students and really encourage those relationships too because that’s our workforce of the future, so the earlier we can engage them and maybe get them in some of those high demand summer jobs that helps build the workforce of the future as well,” says Hultman.

If you need help getting connected to a job, you can click the link here for more information.

