Advertisement

Area students continuing to be vaccinated by Oyate Health

Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held...
Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held another vaccine event for many of the recipients who’ve received their first dose to receive their second dose.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oyate Health Center has been offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students at the Rapid City Area School District between the ages of 16 and 18.

Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held another vaccine event for many of the recipients who’ve received their first dose to receive their second dose. The health system plans to keep holding student vaccine events in the future.

Rikki Schad, deputy director of clinical operations for Oyate, said that she’s happy with the progress they’ve made in vaccinating Rapid City youth.

”We had about 300 students that showed up three weeks ago, today is a follow-up booster shot for those dates,” Schad said. “Progressing forward, we have it designated every Friday for the Pfizer Vaccine for any student in the Black Hills Area.”

Students can register online on Oyate’s website for a vaccine shot if they haven’t received one yet.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guzman Guilty
Noem says no to illegal immigrants in South Dakota
A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the...
Social Media instrumental in the finding of two Rapid City children
Middle school will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check to fund 2 new RCAS schools

Latest News

missing
UPDATE: Lareina Shaw located safe
star of the west
Volunteers step up to the plate to improve dugouts at Star of the West
The president has said that he wants to modernize infrastructure across the country and has...
How the Biden infrastructure plan would impact roads and bridges in SD
New Life Church in Pierre, South Dakota created a song and music video completely in house....
New Life Church in Pierre creates, choregraphs song