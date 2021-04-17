Area students continuing to be vaccinated by Oyate Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oyate Health Center has been offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students at the Rapid City Area School District between the ages of 16 and 18.

Oyate began administering the Pfizer vaccine to students three weeks ago, and Friday held another vaccine event for many of the recipients who’ve received their first dose to receive their second dose. The health system plans to keep holding student vaccine events in the future.

Rikki Schad, deputy director of clinical operations for Oyate, said that she’s happy with the progress they’ve made in vaccinating Rapid City youth.

”We had about 300 students that showed up three weeks ago, today is a follow-up booster shot for those dates,” Schad said. “Progressing forward, we have it designated every Friday for the Pfizer Vaccine for any student in the Black Hills Area.”

Students can register online on Oyate’s website for a vaccine shot if they haven’t received one yet.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.