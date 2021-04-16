Advertisement

Spring cleaning underway with Clean-Up Week

Free disposal at the Landfill during Clean-Up Week April 19th-24th
By Blake Joseph
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One of the harbingers of Spring is always the cleaning that comes along with it. But what do you do with the things you plan on disposing? Jancie Knight, outreach coordinator for Solid Waste Division. has answers with this year’s Clean-Up Week.

Knight said “Community Clean-Up Day will include more than 150 ‘teams’ spreading out throughout the community to clean up public areas and FREE disposal at the Landfill during Clean-Up Week”

There will also be a Trash To Treasures on April 24th where people can drop off and pick up slightly-used items at the Landfill’s Material Recovery Facility from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24th.

Also, Landfill staff are fanned out around the Landfill campus to assist the general public on where to take various items on Clean-Up day.

For a full schedule visit here.

