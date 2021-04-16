South Dakota Health Secretary: gatherings can be held with safety measures in place

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Sioux Falls wrestling tournament held between late March and early April was linked to a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases in Minnesota earlier this week, prompting health officials to warn the public from participating in large gatherings in the state.

Black Hills FOX spoke to South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in an interview on the subject earlier this week. She said it still remains up to the individual whether to host or attend a large event, but pointed to Minnesota’s gradual rise in cases over to the last 30 days as to why the outbreak happened in the first place.

“I don’t think that anyone should be surprised that when you had a group of folks come together like that, that you see COVID come out of that, and probably came in with COVID as well,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The health secretary encourages everyone to continue to take precautions with large gatherings.

“We want people to have the best information possible, understand the risks and make good decisions for themselves, and that does mean continuing to look at large gatherings and how to mitigate risks in those kinds of situations. We’ve seen gatherings where we have not seen large outbreaks of COVID.”

This story is part of an on-going interview series with South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.

For the first interview excerpt, click here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.