Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.(Captain Josh Howard)
By WVUE staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - A second body has been recovered from the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 33 miles from where the Seacor Power capsized Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from a person privy to information about the investigation.

“Now 68 hours in,” Spencer Gremillion wrote. “The weather conditions have still been rough, but they’ve been able to run lines to numerous entry points. They have still yet to go inside of the boat. We’re unsure why there isn’t more that can be done.”

The identity of the crewmember has not been released.

Family members have been briefed by United States Coast Guard officials at least twice a day since Wednesday. The new information was divulged at noon Friday.

Captain David Ledet’s body was recovered Wednesday.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the remaining 11 crewmembers.

The United States Coast Guard rescued two people on Tuesday, good Samaritans rescued another four.

