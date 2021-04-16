Advertisement

Retired Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, K9 partner die on same day

Midge will be buried by his side
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died...
Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland's trusted K9 and faithful companion, Midge, died just hours after him and will be buried at his side.
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland died Wednesday and hours later, his K9 partner Midge also passed away.

Both McClelland and Midge retired in 2016.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform the residents of Geauga County that Retired Sheriff Dan McClelland has passed...

McClelland was with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office for 44 years, the last 13 as sheriff.

Midge, a miniature Chihuahua-rat terrier mix, holds the Guinness World Record as the smallest certified police dog in the world.

Today, we mourn, with broken hearts, the passing of Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland. Sheriff McClelland was...

“Sheriff McClelland, you didn’t just leave the sheriff’s office a better place, this world is a better place because we had the pleasure of knowing you, and we were all lucky enough to call you a friend and colleague,” posted the Burton Village Police Department on Facebook.

Thank you to those who have started dropping off flowers.

McClelland’s obituary says Midge will be buried at his side.

