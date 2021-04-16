More Snow in for the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As I was putting together tonight’s forecast, I was thinking about the wildfires and how the firefighting efforts must really appreciate the rain and snow that have fallen over the last week. It is nice to have this precipitation in the area to help tamp down that risk. We will have more help from the skies within the next few days as well. I will show you what I mean in the seven day forecast.

This low passing overhead is giving us some much needed moisture and I am here for it! Sure it’s a drag that is dragging on for two days in a row, but I am thinking that the benefit is the dry ground conditions are kept at a minimum for as long as possible. It is big picture thinking that I am going with here. The more of a balance that we can strike, the better for everyone around.

The low pushes off to the southeast and the clouds go with it late in the day Friday. This will make room for a mostly sunny sky Saturday until the next system comes into play late Sunday. The next system will again come with rain and possibly snow chances returning on Monday.

Tonight in Rapid City, look for more rain and snow, but mostly snow after midnight and a low of 30°. Tomorrow, more of the same and a high of 41° with fewer clouds by the evening hours.

