Learning loss and Rapid City schools

The goal is to maintain COVID-19 restrictions at level one, which means in-person classes four...
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic effected students across the nation.

Shown through the need to partake in classes online, changes in curriculum pacing and overall difficulty with communication.

The negative results on students stemming from the pandemic are called learning loss.

The Biden Administration is trying to give assistance to education in the form of stimulus checks.

The Rapid City School District is seeing a large sum of money. and will dedicate 20-percent of it to this loss of learning.

They anticipate hiring additional temporary health office supports, mental health supports and credit recovery teachers.

After an investigation takes place to address further concerns with the loss the school will take the necessary measures to handle them.

Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lori Simon, acknowledges the loss and is working out how to move forward.

”We know learning loss happened, and we saw the result of that this year. I would say that has continued. We’ve had lots of staff and students out sick or in quarantine for different periods of time throughout the school year,“ Simon says. “Anytime students are missing school or don’t have their teacher in front of them, and instead have a sub, means we need to be concerned about learning.”

Over the course of the summer, the District will conduct further assessments of learning loss. Next year, they will implement the necessary protocol to address the results.

