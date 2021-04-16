Home Sweet Home raises curtain at Homestake Opera House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Presented by the Homestake Opera House, Home Sweet Home is a dramatic and heart-rending journey through music and drama that explores the mysteries of the heart during the tragic years of the Civil War. Roles of both Union and Confederate soldiers, depicting the heart-break, the longing for home, and the anguish over the “glorious cause” accompanied with piano.

A dramatic story-line, beautiful singing, stunning piano solos, and a heartfelt message of hope and freedom: Home Sweet Home is a wonderful show for the whole family.

The performance is April 16 & 17, 7 pm, and April 18, 2 pm at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD

Tickets: Adults $20.00, Member/Senior $15.00, Children18 & under $10.00 For tickets visit www.homestakeoperahouse.org or call 605-584-2067

This drama-concert is presented as a benefit for the Deadwood VFW Post 5969

