Advertisement

Home Sweet Home raises curtain at Homestake Opera House

Love, duty, honor, and the music of the Civil War
By Blake Joseph
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Presented by the Homestake Opera House, Home Sweet Home is a dramatic and heart-rending journey through music and drama that explores the mysteries of the heart during the tragic years of the Civil War. Roles of both Union and Confederate soldiers, depicting the heart-break, the longing for home, and the anguish over the “glorious cause” accompanied with piano.

A dramatic story-line, beautiful singing, stunning piano solos, and a heartfelt message of hope and freedom: Home Sweet Home is a wonderful show for the whole family.

The performance is April 16 & 17, 7 pm, and April 18, 2 pm at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD

Tickets: Adults $20.00, Member/Senior $15.00, Children18 & under $10.00 For tickets visit www.homestakeoperahouse.org or call 605-584-2067

This drama-concert is presented as a benefit for the Deadwood VFW Post 5969

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem says no to illegal immigrants in South Dakota
Guzman Guilty
A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the...
Social Media instrumental in the finding of two Rapid City children
Middle school will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check to fund 2 new RCAS schools

Latest News

South Dakota Health Secretary: gatherings can be held with safety measures in place
Friday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD
One of the harbingers of Spring is always the cleaning that comes along with it. But what do...
Spring cleaning underway with Clean-Up Week
F-22 Raptors fly over Washington DC for WWI memorial