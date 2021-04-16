Advertisement

Health Watch: What foods can help you lose weight

healthwatch
healthwatch
By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Dr. Stephen Neabore with KEVN Health Watch. What foods can help with weight loss? I always advise my patients to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, it is hard to go wrong with these foods and nearly everyone will agree that they improve your health. The correct recommendation for Americans is 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day. A recent report from the CDC showed that only 10% were consuming an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables. These foods can help with weight loss because they contain mostly water, they have a low-calorie density which means they take up room in your stomach and make you feel full without a lot of calories. To give an example, cheese is about 10 times the number of calories of an apple per weight, so if you were to eat a pound of cheese you would need to consume about 10 pounds of apples to equal the same number of calories. To put it another way, the apple is going to be much more filling in your stomach without having nearly as many calories. So start each meal with a glass of water and eat vegetables in between meals eat fruits as snacks. These simple changes can go a long way in weight loss,” Dr. Stephen Neabore, Monument Health

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
Noem says no to illegal immigrants in South Dakota
A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the...
Social Media instrumental in the finding of two Rapid City children
Middle school will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check to fund 2 new RCAS schools

Latest News

Rush Fights Cancer
Rush fans paint the ice purple to honor and remember those who fought cancer
The goal is to maintain COVID-19 restrictions at level one, which means in-person classes four...
Learning loss and Rapid City schools
The venue opens its doors for LIVE performers.
Dahl Arts Center has LIVE performers
Plows drive down I-581 to clear roads of snow and ice.
Drivers be aware of low traction and black ice