Health Watch: What foods can help you lose weight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Dr. Stephen Neabore with KEVN Health Watch. What foods can help with weight loss? I always advise my patients to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, it is hard to go wrong with these foods and nearly everyone will agree that they improve your health. The correct recommendation for Americans is 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day. A recent report from the CDC showed that only 10% were consuming an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables. These foods can help with weight loss because they contain mostly water, they have a low-calorie density which means they take up room in your stomach and make you feel full without a lot of calories. To give an example, cheese is about 10 times the number of calories of an apple per weight, so if you were to eat a pound of cheese you would need to consume about 10 pounds of apples to equal the same number of calories. To put it another way, the apple is going to be much more filling in your stomach without having nearly as many calories. So start each meal with a glass of water and eat vegetables in between meals eat fruits as snacks. These simple changes can go a long way in weight loss,” Dr. Stephen Neabore, Monument Health

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.