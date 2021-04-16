Friday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 257 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,262. No new deaths have been reported.

Pennington County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3, Meade, Oglala Lakota and Tripp counties each reported 2 new cases, and Butte, Custer, Bennett and Gregory counties each had 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 3 to 106.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 51.86% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 37.75% have completed the full vaccine series.

