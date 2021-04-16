Advertisement

Bye bye, Boutique Air

Boutique Air no longer to fly out of Rapid City as of April 30.
Boutique Air no longer to fly out of Rapid City as of April 30.(WCAX)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mid February, Rapid City Airport introduced Boutique Air to the list of airlines..

The goal, getting people from Rapid City and Chadron to Denver.

During a meeting this week of the Rapid City Airport Board of Directors, it was determined that Boutique Airlines will stop services effective April 30. KOTA Territory News was told this was due to the airline losing a grant.

Also announced at the meeting, United airlines is cancelling their Rapid City to San Francisco flight. That flight was a seasonal flight that would have taken off this summer.

