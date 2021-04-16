Bye bye, Boutique Air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mid February, Rapid City Airport introduced Boutique Air to the list of airlines..

The goal, getting people from Rapid City and Chadron to Denver.

During a meeting this week of the Rapid City Airport Board of Directors, it was determined that Boutique Airlines will stop services effective April 30. KOTA Territory News was told this was due to the airline losing a grant.

Also announced at the meeting, United airlines is cancelling their Rapid City to San Francisco flight. That flight was a seasonal flight that would have taken off this summer.

