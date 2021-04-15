Thune claims open border ‘real danger’

Washington (KEVN) - After a recent trip to the southern border, U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued a statement about the humanitarian and security crises that he says has become increasingly perilous since President Joe Biden took office.

In the statement, the senator detailed what he witnessed at the border, while urging Biden to fix what Thune says has become a critically dangerous situation for the United States.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 172,000 encounters with individuals attempting to cross our southern border in March alone,” he said. “One facility we visited was at 16 times its allotted capacity.”

Thune emphasized the need for immediate immigration policy reform to protect both the vulnerable children at border entry-points, and citizens of our country whose safety and economic stability he sees as endangered by the current administration’s policies.

“Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children crossed our southern border in March alone,” said the senator. “That’s 19,000 children making an incredibly dangerous journey without their parents, at the mercy of smugglers, human traffickers, or any other dangerous individual they encounter.”

Thune said that although Biden would like to attribute the crisis at the border to the previous administration, the responsibility is a result of the current administration’s policies.

He also noted that Biden rescinded the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border as soon as he took office in January.

Thune likened Biden’s actions to a declaration that the United States’ borders were effectively open. “The message received by prospective migrants has been: If you can make it to the U.S. border and claim asylum, whether legitimate or not – even if you illegally cross the border – you’re in.”

Thune emphasized that Biden has the power to make the necessary policy changes to enforce strict immigration laws and serious border security.

Thune’s statement implied that the majority of people attempting to illegally cross into the United States are looking for a better life, however, there is a threat of dangerous people crossing into our country as well.

“And that represents a real danger to Americans.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.