Social Media instrumental in the finding of two Rapid City children

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Both of the 12-year old boys who went missing midday in Rapid City on Tuesday were found before the end of the day.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the 12-year-olds Xavier Wangen and Takoda Lynch.

The boys had left Southwest Middle School shortly after 12:30 PM, and both were found by 7:30 PM.

Sergeant Scott Sitzes with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said that School Resource Officers are instrumental in helping track down missing juveniles.

“When we got word that we had a couple of missing kids, the School Resource Officer immediately jumped into action, started calling around, and we got some resources from the Sheriff’s Office, the Police Department, and Search & Rescue, and immediately started searching for the missing kids,” Sitzes said.

2.4 thousand people shared the department’s message on Facebook to be on alert for any clues as to where the children were.

Sitzes said that he’s thankful for today’s technological capabilities, which were also instrumental in the search.

“In, our situation yesterday, we had residents in the area that would check their home surveillance cameras, those are more prevalent than they were five or ten years ago, so they’d get on there and check the surveillance cameras and say “yes, we saw a couple of kids that might be them in this area at this time.” That really helped us to narrow down our areas of focus.”

Seitz says that members of the public should be cognizant if people in the area have gone missing, and if you see something, say something.

