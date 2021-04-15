Advertisement

Snowy and Cold through Friday; Warmer this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A slow moving upper level low will spread light snow across much of our area through Friday morning. The heaviest snow will fall along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. In the Black Hills on west, 3″ to 6″ will fall, causing tricky driving conditions. In Rapid City, 1″-2″ is possible, with the highest totals on the west and south sides of town.

This low moves away late Friday, and drier, warmer weather is expected this weekend with 50s in the forecast Sunday.

A strong cold front will blow through Sunday night into Monday, bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures. A few snow flurries will be possible with that front, with the best chance of any significant snow in Wyoming and the northern Hills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
Noem says no to illegal immigrants in South Dakota
A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the...
Social Media instrumental in the finding of two Rapid City children
Middle school will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check to fund 2 new RCAS schools

Latest News

Rain and snow
Snow and Rain Thursday and Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Chilly Temps through Friday; Rain and Snow Thursday and Friday
Quiet Wednesday before snow moves in on Thursday
Arrives
Quiet Wednesday before snow arrives Thursday