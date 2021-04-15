Advertisement

SD Secretary of Health expects J&J shots to resume distribution

(KYOU)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While South Dakota continues to be a national leader in the vaccine rollout, adverse reactions to a specific shot are proving to be a minor setback in the inoculation effort.

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) coronavirus vaccine following six confirmed cases of severe blood clots in vaccine recipients.

The vaccine is temporarily on hold as health officials study the side effects of the dose, but South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says to expect the Johnson version to re-enter the overall supply.

”We are optimistic that we will be seeing that vaccine back into our vaccine supply, but I understand people might have questions about that,” Malsam-Rysdon said. ”[We] really want to drive people to trusted sources of information about vaccines, about their safety and about their efficacy.”

So far, more than 7 million people have already received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

