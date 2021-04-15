Advertisement

Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker

In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He's writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By DCC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

His office says that Wednesday’s procedure went well and that Pence “is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.”

The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block.

His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.

Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.

He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina.

