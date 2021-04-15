Final recommendations from higher education task force to be made to state government

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, the South Dakota Legislature aimed to study how the state’s public colleges work. The task force met in Spearfish Thursday to put together final recommendations to improve the system.

Senate Bill 55, passed in 2020, requires the South Dakota Board of Regents to assemble a task force of state lawmakers and university presidents to look at how money and resources are being used by state universities. They’re also tasked with creating plans to build on educational standards.

BOR executive director Brian Maher is excited to hear what recommendations the task force makes, particularly in keeping South Dakota graduates in the state as they begin their careers.

”Brain drain is something that we’d love to be a thing of the past, and probably something that we’re always going to work to improve,” Maher said.

The task force is discussing program duplication, affordability, and more. This is the third meeting of the task force and their final recommendations will be sent to the state legislature and the Governor sometime later this year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.