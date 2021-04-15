Drivers be aware of low traction and black ice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakotans are no strangers to April snow, but the familiar weather conditions should still be taken seriously when driving.

The warmer weather causes the snow to melt as it hits the streets.

The road conditions are mostly wet right now, but the situation can always change.

Drivers should be mindful that overnight the temperatures will drop and those wet areas can freeze over.

“Any type of weather event we have like this, the message is always to slow down. Don’t assume those conditions out there are wet. There could be some black ice situations. So, always slow down. Be ready for some scattered slippery areas. Work in an extra few minutes to get to your destination whether it’s during the evening commute today, overnight if you’re traveling, and in the morning,” said Darrell Shoemaker with Rapid City Communications.

Rapid City crews will continue to monitor the roads within the city and use a combination of a brine solution and salt sand to treat the roads in slippery areas.

Remember to adjust your speed to account for low traction and do not outdrive the road conditions.

