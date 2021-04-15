Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers in SD on Thursday

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -There were 235 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,005. No new deaths have been reported.

Pennington County saw 11 newly reported cases, Meade County reported 4 new cases, both Fall River and Dewey counties had 3 new cases, and Corson, Butte and Lawrence counties each had 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 to 109.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 51.46% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 37.03% have completed the full vaccine series.

