Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
Noem says no to illegal immigrants in South Dakota
A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the...
Social Media instrumental in the finding of two Rapid City children
Middle school will see renovation over the next 18 months.
Stimulus check to fund 2 new RCAS schools

Latest News

FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
SD Secretary of Health expects J&J shots to resume distribution
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old