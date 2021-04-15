141 vehicle-related deaths in South Dakota for 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 2020 saw an increase in motor vehicle deaths in South Dakota, the highest number in more than a decade.

Wednesday, the state department of public safety released their yearly numbers and motor vehicle deaths were up 38% from 2019. That year, there were only 88 fatal crashes, the lowest number since the state started keeping track back in 1947. But in 2020, 141 vehicle-related deaths were recorded, the state’s highest total since 2007.

“It’s always difficult to pinpoint exactly one reason and say exactly why but what we can say is that some of the main contributing circumstances that we’re seeing in those crashes involved impaired driving, lack of seat belt use, and then exceeding the posted speed limit,” said Amanda Hossle, director of the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety.

South Dakota has been a shining star across the country, with one of the lowest five-year averages for motor vehicle fatalities. And this year’s dark mark on the record means state officials plan to ramp up education and advertising.

“The department of public safety through the office of highway safety as well as the highway patrol continue to work on public education and informational programs designed really to encourage people to be safe drivers and encourage drivers to ultimately change their driving behaviors,” said Hossle.

Only four and a half months into 2021 and the year is shaping up to be another bad one, with deaths up compared to this time last year.

State officials remind people to ‘Slow down, pay attention, drive sober, and always wear a seat belt.’

