White House: Jill Biden ‘tolerated’ medical procedure ‘well’

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.(Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden underwent a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday, came through it “well” and was expected to resume her normal schedule, the White House said.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife, 69, to an outpatient center to undergo what the White House said was a “common medical procedure.” No further details were released about her condition or the procedure.

They spent about two hours at the building located near the campus of George Washington University.

“The first lady tolerated the procedure well and is heading back to the White House to resume her normal schedule,” communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

The president was set to address the nation later on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The first lady has no public events scheduled Wednesday. She plans a trip to Illinois on Monday.

