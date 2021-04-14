Advertisement

White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.(Ken Lambert /The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”

The White House says both Bidens will then return to the White House and “resume their normal schedule.”

Later Wednesday, the president is set to address the nation on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The White House did not immediately detail the nature of the first lady’s procedure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Noem asks Biden to uphold fireworks agreement
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found

Latest News

Of the more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. who have gotten the vaccine, six women, ages 18...
CDC plans to update recommendations on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
As the Chauvin trial continues, another officer-involved death has occurred.
Third night of protest backdrop to Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Expert testifies former officer justified in pinning Floyd to pavement as trial continues
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Decision expected on charges for officer who shot Daunte Wright
Wayne Foit, an 81-year-old Navy veteran, and his 78-year-old war buddy got stuck while on a...
Navy veterans rescued after birthday canoe trip leaves them stranded