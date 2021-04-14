Advertisement

Viewing room full as lawyers make closing arguments in Guzman trial

(KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The re-trial in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City for Theodore Guzman ... the man accused of raping 3 girls under the age of 13 and touching a girl under the age of 16 ... is now in the hands of the jury.

Both sides made their closing arguments in the case this afternoon.

The separate viewing room due to COVID-19 was full as people watched Guzman’s lawyer try to discredit the reliability of the victims’ testimonies.

He asked for the jury to not focus on the witnesses’ examinations ... but on the forensic videos taken in 2018 …claiming there are too many differences between the stories and saying the girls have been influenced and manipulated over time.

The prosecution argued that the defense is trying to distract the jury from the truth and said the entire trial must be considered when reaching a verdict.

Guzman is facing three first-degree rape charges ... each carrying a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if he’s convicted.

