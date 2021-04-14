Advertisement

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police said.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:35 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and police are searching for suspects.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

Police say the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks, including last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas.

A person of interest is being sought.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

