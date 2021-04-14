Advertisement

Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.” The White House said Biden accepted the invitation.

The speech will come just before Biden’s 100th day in office, and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month, which the House is aiming to pass by July 4.

Traditionally all members of Congress and guests gather for a joint session in the House, the larger of the two chambers. However, the address is certain to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing restrictions have been in place during the pandemic that require House lawmakers to conduct floor votes and other business in smaller groups, rather than convening hundreds in the chamber at once. Masks are required and the public visitors galleries, usually filled for such an event, have been closed during most of the pandemic.

Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Presidents don’t deliver a State of the Union address to Congress until their second year in office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Noem asks Biden to uphold fireworks agreement
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found

Latest News

Of the more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. who have gotten the vaccine, six women, ages 18...
CDC plans to update recommendations on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
As the Chauvin trial continues, another officer-involved death has occurred.
Third night of protest backdrop to Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Expert testifies former officer justified in pinning Floyd to pavement as trial continues
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Decision expected on charges for officer who shot Daunte Wright
Wayne Foit, an 81-year-old Navy veteran, and his 78-year-old war buddy got stuck while on a...
Navy veterans rescued after birthday canoe trip leaves them stranded