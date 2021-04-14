Domino’s tests pizza delivery via robot

(CNN) - Some people will soon be getting their pizza delivered by a robot.

This week, Domino’s is rolling out a robot-car delivery service to select customers in Houston.

Customers can get texts and updates on the car’s location.

Once the car arrives, the customer enters a code on a touchscreen, and the car doors open up, revealing a pizza.

Houston, we have a robot.



And that robot is named R2 by @nurobots: a self-driving, pizza-delivering vehicle.



And we’re testing it out in Houston, TX.



Welcome to the future of pizza delivery. pic.twitter.com/dxGmC5jHwe — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) April 12, 2021

There’s no word on when the service might expand, but Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said it will help them better improve robot deliveries.

Domino’s isn’t the first pizza chain to play around with this technology.

In 2018, Pizza Hut announced it was working with Toyota to release a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

