Domino’s tests pizza delivery via robot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - Some people will soon be getting their pizza delivered by a robot.

This week, Domino’s is rolling out a robot-car delivery service to select customers in Houston.

Customers can get texts and updates on the car’s location.

Once the car arrives, the customer enters a code on a touchscreen, and the car doors open up, revealing a pizza.

There’s no word on when the service might expand, but Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer said it will help them better improve robot deliveries.

Domino’s isn’t the first pizza chain to play around with this technology.

In 2018, Pizza Hut announced it was working with Toyota to release a fully autonomous delivery vehicle.

