Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota linked to Sioux Falls wrestling tournament

(University of Wyoming Athletics)
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - A wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Northland Youth Wrestling Association State Wrestling Tournament took place between March 31 and April 3.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 64 school teams from at least 52 counties participated in the event. Those counties included Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Pennington, Todd, Wadena, Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Waseca.

As of Monday, at least 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to the tournament which hosted nearly 2000 youth wrestlers. The infections include residents of Le Sueur and Rice counties in Minnesota.

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the state wrestling tournament last week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to get tested immediately for COVID-19.

A mask mandate in Sioux Falls expired on March 13.

The arena encouraged masks and social distancing, but it was not required.

Copyright 2021 KEVN All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found

Latest News

Viewing room full as lawyers make closing arguments in Guzman trial
Fassnight Farms��� Dan Bigbee offers gardening advice for beating cooler April temperatures
Eager gardeners can get a jump start on the planting season
Brett Lamb returns to Black Hills State after overcoming Leukemia
Brett Lamb set to return to Black Hills State football team after tackling Leukemia
225 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death in SD