Chilly Temps through Friday; Rain and Snow Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be variably cloudy today and temperatures will be cooler than normal again. However, winds will be much lighter today than what they’ve been the past couple of days.

A large upper level low will move east from the Rockies into the plains Thursday through Friday. Areas of rain and snow will develop in Wyoming tonight and push east. It still appears as though the heaviest precipitation will fall along and south of Interstate 90. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Thursday and Friday morning for the Black Hills and parts of northeast Wyoming. 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall there. In Rapid City, 1″-2″ will be possible, but we will be on the northern fringe of the precipitation.

The weekend will feature clearing skies and milder temperatures.

A strong cold front will blow through Sunday night and Monday, bringing those pesky winds back.

