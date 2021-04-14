225 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 225 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 119,770. One new death has been reported bringing the State’s current death toll to 1724

Pennington County had 17 newly reported cases, Meade County had 4 new cases, Fall River had 2 new cases, and Dewey, Ziebach, Butte, Lawrence, Oglala Lakota and Todd counties had 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 7 to 113.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 51.00% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 36.45% have completed the full vaccine series.

