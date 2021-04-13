Windy again Today; Maybe Snowy by Week’s End

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More wind in the forecast today - a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6pm for the western South Dakota plains, including Rapid City. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be likely again today. Also, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for west Rapid due to particulate matter being picked up by the gusty winds.

A storm system will slowly get organized in the Great Basin and move east. This system will bring snow in the Rockies and at least parts of our area Thursday and Friday. At this time, it appears the heaviest precipitation will be along and south of I-90. A couple of inches of wet snow could fall in Rapid City, with more than 6″ possible in the southern Black Hills and parts of eastern Wyoming.

Colder than normal temperatures will continue through the end of the week, but the weekend looks warmer and dry with highs in the 50s.

