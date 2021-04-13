Advertisement

Tricky lamb hits all the right notes for Jazz Appreciation Month

LIVE: “My Shining Hour” arranged by John Coltrane
By Blake Joseph
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In honor of jazz as an early American art form, Jazz Appreciation Month or JAM is celebrated every April.

Tricky Lamb is a band formed within the founding city of jazz, New Orleans, and is comprised of Alex Massa, trumpet, Georgi Petrov, guitar, and Shawn Myer, drums.

Tricky Lamb has an upcoming performance at the Dahl Fine Arts Center this Thursday, April 15th, from 6pm - 8pm.

