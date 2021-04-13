Quiet Wednesday before snow moves in on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as winds start to calm down. Lows will be in the teens to 20s across the area. Scattered clouds fill in a bit for Wednesday, but it will be a calm day, relatively speaking. Winds will be much more calm and it will be a dry day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for many.

Clouds move in Wednesday night and snow will begin to fall after midnight and into the morning hours Thursday. Snow will continue much of Thursday and even into Friday. There are no active winter alerts out as of now, but I would expect some to be issued by Wednesday. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. I am expecting less than 6″ of snow for much, if not all, of the area once this system moves away, but it could be enough to make some roads slippery.

Skies will clear up a bit on Saturday as highs make it into the 40s. Sunday will be warmer with highs near normal - in the 50s. It is a short-lived bout with the warm air as another cold front looks to slide through the area Sunday night and into Monday, where cooler air will slide in along with rain and snow showers. Highs next week start off in the 40s, but there is some hope that highs will return to the 50s by late next week with some 60s possible. Fingers crossed, but we will keep you updated.

