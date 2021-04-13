Advertisement

UPDATE: Both boys have been found

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys who left Southwest Middle School(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE: Both Takoda and Xavier have been found

UPDATE: Takoda has been found safe. Law enforcement is still looking for Xavier, who was recently seen at the dog park on West Highway 44

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys who left Southwest Middle School at 12:35 PM April 13.

Xavier Wangen and Takoda Lynch are both dressed in predominately black.

Xavier is white and 5-foot-4 ... 110 pounds with blue eyes ... short brown hair with blue shoes and a black hoodie with a white number 23 on the back.

Takoda is Native American ... 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair wearing a black hoodie ... black pants and black and white shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boys left the school unaccompanied and say they’re concerned about their well-being.

Call the Sheriff’s office at 605-394-2151 with any information.

