Noem asks Biden to uphold fireworks agreement

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s governor is still advocating for July fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

In a letter sent April 13, Governor Kristi Noem asked President Joe Biden to reverse last month’s decision to nix the Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Noem pointed to statements made by the President this past March in which he voiced his intentions to see the Fourth of July, not just as a marker of our independence as nation, but as a target date to mark our independence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, as we mark our independence from [COVID-19], Mount Rushmore would be the perfect place for a national celebration and fireworks show,” wrote Noem. “We are committed to hosting a Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration that is safe and responsible and working closely with the National Parks Service to do so. I respectfully ask that you continue the hopeful message you shared earlier this year and uphold our Agreement to host the event this year.”

Noem cited South Dakota’s high vaccination rate, the state’s Department of Tribal Relations role in including Native American-led programming at the event, and her commitment to factor potential environmental hazards into the decision to light any fireworks at the memorial.

Biden has not responded to the request.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.