New COVID-19 cases and more hospitalizations in SD on Tuesday

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 262 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 119,545. No new deaths have been reported.

Pennington County saw an increase in newly reported cases with 24 new infections. Custer County reported 3 new cases, Dewey, Lawrence, and Oglala Lakota counties reported 2, and Gregory, Butte, Haakon, Stanley and Fall River counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 to 106.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 50.61% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 35.93% have completed the full vaccine series.

