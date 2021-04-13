Advertisement

‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) - Would-be adopters are smitten with a dog whose bio is so bad it makes him out to be the unadoptable Chihuahua from hell.

Tyfanee Fortuna is passionate about rescuing pets until a perfect home can be found. She is fostering a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Prancer, who is available for adoption through the New Jersey-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League. The rescue organization specializes in hard-to-place animals.

In a Facebook post regarding Prancer’s adoption, Fortuna wrote she tried to “make him sound... palatable. The problem is, he’s just not.”

Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”(Source: Tyfanee Fortuna via CNN)

She went on to describe him as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”

But instead of scaring people off, the hilarious description has resulted in Prancer getting hundreds of inquiries.

Fortuna says the dog does have his good points. He’s extremely loyal, quiet and nondestructive and understands basic commands.

However, all potential adopters must be women, as Prancer bonds with them exclusively.

“If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him,” wrote Fortuna in her post.

The rescue organization says all serious applicants must live in New Jersey or within a few hours’ drive. Prancer also can’t be placed in a home with other pets, “as he has demonstrated he cannot live peacefully with them.”

“Please help, he is ruining all of our lives,” wrote the organization on Facebook.

Adoption applications can be found through their website.

