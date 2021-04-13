Advertisement

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019,...
Musician Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in East Rutherford, N.J. on Aug. 1, 2019, left, Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. on Sept. 22, 2019. Jagger and Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.” The duo recorded the song in different studio locations and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up for a hard-rock pandemic anthem called “Eazy Sleazy.”

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism,” Jagger said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar. It was a lot of fun working with him.”

The duo recorded the song and video in different studio locations — Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio — and the lyrics mention “prison walls,” “virtual premieres,” numbers that are “grim” and Zoom calls. Jagger complains: “I’ve got nothing left to wear.”

The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”The song also name-checks Bill Gates, lampoons conspiracy theories and those who deny climate change and gleefully reveals “There’s aliens in the deep state.”

But there seems to be hope. Jagger looks ahead and sees a “garden of earthly delights” when vaccines are administered and lockdown ends.

“Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Noem asks Biden to uphold fireworks agreement
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found

Latest News

Of the more than 6.8 million people in the U.S. who have gotten the vaccine, six women, ages 18...
CDC plans to update recommendations on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
As the Chauvin trial continues, another officer-involved death has occurred.
Third night of protest backdrop to Chauvin trial
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Expert testifies former officer justified in pinning Floyd to pavement as trial continues
The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Decision expected on charges for officer who shot Daunte Wright
Wayne Foit, an 81-year-old Navy veteran, and his 78-year-old war buddy got stuck while on a...
Navy veterans rescued after birthday canoe trip leaves them stranded