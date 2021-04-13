Advertisement

Happy birthday Thomas Jefferson, thank you for the ice cream

President Jefferson helped to bring ice cream to the States.
President Jefferson helped to bring ice cream to the States.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thomas Jefferson is celebrating his birthday.

The third president has many crowning achievements that have rightfully earned him his place on Mount Rushmore.

A less well-known fact... is his sweet tooth.

Aside from being president, Thomas Jefferson helped play a vital role in bringing ice cream to America. He was known to serve it at the White House and is even accredited with the first American recipe.

The Silver Lining Creamery has brought the frozen delicacy a long way since the late 1700s. Both a Manager and Scooper at the creamery, Abbie Schoenberner, speaks to the notoriety behind their getting creative with scoops and exhibiting flavors across the board.

“[There’s] Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry all the way to dill pickle and ranch,” says Schoenberner. “Anything you can think of, we’ve made into an ice cream.”

Kid’s share Jefferson’s sweet tooth. That’s why the creamery is sure to feature flavors they’ll be familiar with.

“The cookie monster is just like your typical cookies n’ cream,” Schoenberner shares. “but, then we put a little twist on it with cookie dough and then we dye it blue to look like cookie monster!”

The shop has something to say to the former president.

“Thank you for making everyone’s day better! Ice cream is one way to brighten everyone’s day,” Schoenberner says through laughter.

Happy birthday Thomas Jefferson.

Thanks for ice cream.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little more than 20 percent of the U.S. is vaccinated, keeping on track to return to normal...
COVID vaccines: safe for pregnant women, getting closer for 12 to 15 year olds
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Noem asks Biden to uphold fireworks agreement
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found

Latest News

The tourism industry and economy of the Black Hills saw a boost from last year’s display, which...
Governor Noem seeks Biden Administration’s aid for Rushmore fireworks
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found
11-year-old takes the stand again to identify the man she says raped her in retrial
Vaccination Passport
Private businesses requiring vaccine passports does not violate HIPAA laws