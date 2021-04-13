After months of work, massive sculpture is being hung in Monument Health lobby

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After months of planning and creating, Monument Health’s Community Tapestry is in its final stages.

The Community Tapestry is a massive work of art constructed by South Dakota’s Artist Laureate, Dale Lamphere, with 20 different community artists featured within the sculpture. With plans to be hung on the stairway wall in the recent Monument Health addition, Lamphere and a few helping hands began assembling the piece Monday.

”The work is almost 30 feet tall and we have it in 10 different sections,” said Lamphere. “We’ve never seen it ourselves, we’ve worked on the ground or just used our imagination as best we could.”

Lamphere says it feels great to see the piece come together, a reflection of his thoughts and feelings on getting to work closely with community artists the last few months.

The Community Tapestry should be completed by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.