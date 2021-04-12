Windy Start to the Week; some Hope for Moisture Later On

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Strong, gusty winds can again be expected today as low pressure winds up in southern Canada. Gusts to 55 miles per hour are likely this afternoon over the South Dakota plains, hence a Wind Advisory is in effect. Isolated rain or snow showers will be possible, too.

Tuesday will be breezy, too with gusts to 40 miles per hour possible. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be below normal.

A storm system gathering in the Great Basin later this week will trudge east into the plains late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Some rain and snow will be likely, but the latest computer models are further south with the most significant precipitation. Nonetheless, some moisture is likely and temperatures will remain well be low average.

A return to sunny skies and warmer temperatures can be expected next weekend.

