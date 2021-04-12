Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
Keystone Fire
Fire breaks out in southern Pennington County
The so-called “vaccine passports” would allow passport holders to enter crowded venues or...
Gov. Noem says “vaccine passports” infringe on freedom
Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary

Latest News

The children's grandmother reportedly discovered the bodies when she came home from work in the...
Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Expert: Chauvin did not take actions of ‘reasonable officer’
Incident at Austin-East High School
One dead following shooting at Austin-East High School, one person detained
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
White House grades states’ infrastructure as it pushes bill