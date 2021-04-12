Advertisement

Pet of the week: Salt & Pepper

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pepper is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair male who grew up alongside Salt who is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair male. They are bonded together and must be adopted together. Pepper is an incredibly friendly cat who just wants to show his love to someone and Salt is just as willing to give you so much love but patient enough to wait his turn from Pepper. If you are looking for a loving duo that will be right on both of your sides then these two are perfect for you.

